A night celebrating Italian cuisine and culture? Count us in! Last Thursday at Cipriani on 42nd Street, the Italian Trade Agency in New York, the Italian General Consulate in New York, and the Italian Cultural Institute hosted a spectacular dinner to celebrate the closing of the exhibition dedicated to the Medici dynasty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The gala dinner was dedicated to the Italian Renaissance and its legacy in Italian cuisine and the roots of the Italian lifestyle. The evening welcomed notables from the worlds of Italian culture, fashion, art and business.

Ornate tablescapes wowed guests with as they entered the dining area at the venue. Long tables featured candelabras transporting guests back in time. A centerpiece in the room included some of Italian’s most well-known and beloved food such as salami and cheese. Live music featured violinists and a harp player.

“We wanted to salute New York’s rebirth and the MET exhibit with a great event,” Consul General Fabrizio Di Michele said.

“The event dedicated to the Medicis represents a journey through time, starting from the Renaissance, the era that marked the beginning of the success of Made in Italy cuisine and gastronomy, based primarily on the excellence and variety of and respect for the ingredients,” Antonino Laspina, director of the Italian Trade Agency in New York and Coordinator of the USA network said. “An era that also represented the dawn of the Italian lifestyle.”

Guests went home with Made in Italy delectables such as Afeltra pasta, almond cantucci, and Sicilian blood orange marmalade. Bravissimo!

