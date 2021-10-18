Daily News: Candice Swanepoel’s New Campaign, Chloé Is First Luxury Brand To Achieve B Corp, Oprah To Interview Adele, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here….

Candice Swanepoel reveals collaboration with Nicole Benisti

Consider your winter warmers sorted! Candice Swanepoel has teamed up with Montreal-based label Nicole Benisti to front their offering of luxe statement coats for Fall Winter ’21, each with a rock n’ roll-inspired edge. The collection will include 18 pieces, including shearling coats, down-filled puffers, tweed trophy jackets, and chic layering must-haves in mohair and cashmere. Benisti said she was inspired by the South Africa-native’s “ethereal beauty” when conceptualizing the line. “I knew her training as a ballet dancer would transform the coats so eloquently…she embodies the strength of the modern woman I envision while designing the collection,” she said. The collection can be found at Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue Intermix, and Farfetch.

Chloé is officially B Corp certified

Congrats are in order for Chloé. The French brand’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility has been recognized with a B Corp certification—the first luxury brand to achieve the status. Under Gabriela Hearst, Chloé began its journey towards a purpose-driven model in June 2020. In the past 18 months, the house has implemented a sustainability board, developed a transparent roadmap to sustainability, transitioned to lower impact materials, increased partnerships with Fair Trade-certified social enterprises, and launched a volunteer program, among other initiatives. In a statement, the brand said: “By becoming B Corp certified, Chloé reinforces its ongoing commitment to environmental and social actions. Rather than a final goal, this certification marks a new stage in our transformation towards a purpose-driven model, reinventing how we do business.”

Oprah to interview Adele for two-hour TV special

To celebrate Adele’s return to the spotlight and the unveiling of her hotly-anticipated new album, 30, the singer-songwriter will be interviewed by Oprah next month. CBS has announced that the primetime special, titled Adele One Night Only, will air on November 14. Winfrey will sit down with the Grammy Award-winning artist in her rose garden and discuss the new music, her personal life, and more. It will be the British star’s first-ever televised interview in an extended format, and the show will also feature a special performance to reveal unreleased material. Mark your cals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

The latest UGG x Telfar drop is here

Form an orderly (virtual) queue—the full second drop from UGG x TELFAR is here. Original sold-out pieces from the first drop have been restocked, alongside footwear, apparel, and accessory styles—notably including the designer’s revered Shopper bags, now in luxe sheepskin. Product pricing ranges from $27-$390; shop it while you can!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.