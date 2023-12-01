Isabella Boylston Celebrated Her Fleur Du Mal Collab With A Dancer-filled Fête

On the top floor of new Greenwich Village fave Golden Swan, the intimate dining space looked just like a scene from an American Ballet Theater rehearsal…albeit far more dressed up for a late-night soirée. The reason? ABT Principal dancer Isabella Boylston had invited many of her closest friends from the company to a candle-lit dinner celebrating her just-launched line with NYC-based luxury lingerie and ready to wear brand, Fleur Du Mal.

Nine months in the making, the range of size inclusive bodysuits, lace-trimmed silk georgette wrap skirts, washable angel sleeve robes, and more come with a dancer’s seal of approval. And for the rest of the world, it couldn’t be more fitting, given the ongoing obsession with ballet-core. Over dinner, Boylston, who’s currently rehearsing ahead of ABT’s tour to Beverly Hills next week for its run of performances of The Nutcracker, proudly told the room how surreal the partnership hasbeen, given that she’s been a longtime fan of designer Jennifer Zuccarini dating back to her first venture, Kiki de Montparnasse.

Upon arrival at the space which is tucked away above the main restaurant floors, guests sipped champagne in ribbon-trimmed coupes and discussed holiday plans, while posing in arabesques to show off their Fleur Du Mal finery. A mouth-watering dinner that saw plates fully polished off included Amish chicken and Dover Sole, chicory salad with bacon lardons, and chocolate pot de creme and sticky toffee pudding to seal the deal….and a couple of espresso martinis for good measure.

Among those in attendance to raise a glass to Boylston were Skylar Brandt, Isadora Loyola, India Bradley, Karley Sciortino, Amy Astley, James Whiteside, Sarah James, Erica Lall, Courtney Lavine, Lauren Bonfiglio, Lauren Shonkoff, Cy Doherty, Katie Williams, Lauren C. Post, Cate Hurlin, and more.

Peek inside the celebration, below:

Images: Courtesy/Calla Kessler

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.