Cos is back on the NYFW calendar

Cos has announced its returning to the New York Fashion Week schedule this September, with a show slated for September 12 at 7PM. It marks the second time the elevated London-based high street brand has shown in the Big Apple, following its NYFW debut last September. The announcement came today alongside a first look at the FW ’23 campaign, starring Kelela and Will Poulter lensed by Daniel Jackson. According to a media alert, the FW ’23 collection promises understated luxury with a nod to tailoring and fine details. CFDA CEO Steven Kolb added, “New York Fashion Week continues to be an important stage for global brands to make their mark. The CFDA is delighted to welcome COS back to the official NYFW schedule this September”.

Sandro and Maje are coming to Meatpacking

Retail therapy, anyone? Stylish, French girl-approved labels Sandro and Maje are set to open in the Meatpacking district later this year. The neighboring boutiques will be situated at 405 West 13th Street, with an expansive 2,364 square feet store for Sandro featuring womens, mens, footwear, and accessories alongside a dedicated space for artwork by modern artists. Similarly, the Maje store will occupy 1,870 square feet and will showcase women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, and accessories in an elegantly pared-back space with polished concrete floors, artisan plaster walls, custom walnut millwork details, and brass metalwork. Exact opening dates will follow. Watch this space!

The Zoe Report’s annual JetSet Soirée

Rachel Zoe, founder of The Zoe Report, Joey Wölffer, and Maison Margiela Fragrances welcomed tastemakers to the serene surroundings of Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack for a sunset cocktail hour and delicious seated al fresco dinner to celebrate the summer season. For the event, Zoe and Wölffer were joined by notable attendees including Brooks Nader, Molly Sims, Charlotte Groeneveld, Christie Tyler, Chloe Crane-Leroux, Estee Stanley, Arielle Charnas, Ashley Stark, and many more.

Images: BFA

Aerin Lauder celebrated her Architectural Digest cover with a fashionable feast

Guests were treated to a look at Aerin Lauder’s stunning abode, as the tastemaker and entrepreneur opened the doors to her Wainscott home to toast to her cover story in the July/August issue of Architectural Digest. The interiors bible’s longtime editor in chief Amy Astley was on co-hosting duty, for the intimate dinner. Lauder curated the tablescape herself, utilizing pieces from her eponymous lifestyle brand AERIN and accentuated by a mix of wildflowers. Attendees who stopped by to celebrate included Katie Lee Biegel, Derek Blasberg, Elizabeth Saltzman, Indré Rockefeller, Rickie De Sole, Alina Cho, Pamela Hanson, Lizzie and Jon Tisch, Kellie Klein, interior designers Stephen Sills and David Netto, and architect Michael Lomont, amongst others.

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.