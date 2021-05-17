Is Emmanuelle Alt Out At Vogue Paris?

According to reports, it might be the end of an era for Emmanuelle Alt. WWD writes that the Vogue Paris editor in chief is set to leave the fashion bible as Condé Nast restructures and reconfigures mastheads at its European titles.

While Condé Nast has yet to confirm the rumor, word is that Alt is set to leave the publication, as are Olivier Lalanne at GQ France and Joseph Ghosn, editorial director of Vanity Fair France. Dylan Jones, editor in chief of British GQ, just exited his role recently too. Over the last six months, multiple top editors at international Vogue editions have left—including India’s Priya Tanna, Germany’s Christiane Arp, Spain’s Eugenia de la Torriente, and Japan’s Mitsuko Watanabe. Longtime Vogue China EIC Angelica Cheung exited in November, and was replaced by 27-year-old Margaret Zhang earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuelle Alt Official (@emmanuellealt)

Mom-of-two Alt, 53, has had a long and storied career in fashion media. She began her trajectory with a role at French ELLE in 1984 when she was just 17-years-old. The notable stylist gained international acclaim as an unassuming street style star herself during her time as Vogue Paris’ fashion director in the 2000s. If the whispers about her exit are true, it’s unknown where she’s headed to next.

Watch this space!

