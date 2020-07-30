Extra! Extra! The Daily Summer Is Out with Stella Maxwell on the Cover!

The Daily Summer is back! Our latest issue features supermod Stella Maxwell, who fills us in on how she’s spent the last few months, what it was like turning 30, and teases at a major project coming up. We also celebrate the Hamptons’ Most Stylish with our annual list of the best dressed dames and gents in the East End. Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Sunny Hostin, Michelle Smith, Samantha Angelo, Don Lemon, and more share their thoughts on how they approach fashion, the designers they love, and what you’ll never see them wearing. Plus! We catch up with Shoshanna Gruss, get the scoop on Bridgehampton boutique Marina St. Barth, and find out what Marina Albright is obsessing over this summer.

You can read The Daily Summer NOW or get a copy everywhere in the Hamptons.

