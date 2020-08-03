Proving that 2020 has connected the world in more ways than every before, for the first time in Vogue’s 128-year history, all 26 international editions of the storied fashion bible will come together for a global issue.

The collaborative project will be published in 19 languages and will hit newsstands around the world in August and September. Following the theme of Hope, the issue will include uplifting letters and essays from celebrities, designers, models, public figures, activists, and heroes. Diversity and inclusion will also be prominently highlighted, with a focus on LGBTQ+ rights, the climate crisis, and the positive changes spurred by the pandemic.

“We all need hope in our lives, now more than ever,” Anna Wintour, Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast’s artistic director and global content adviser, wrote when announcing the venture today. “So at this tumultuous time, Vogue decided to bring all the global editions together around this optimistic, humane, forward-looking theme. Hope may be hard to find at a moment of crisis, but it also feels more essential than ever. It’s part of our shared humanity, a source of delight and inspiration, and keeps us focused on a brighter future.”

As part of the project, each of the 26 international editors selected an image to include in the magazine that best represented hope to them.

British-born Wintour, an honorary New Yorker, chose a letter from Governor Andrew Cuomo, accompanied by Milton Glaser’s iconic I heart NY logo: “Who better to ask about hope? What the governor had to say on the subject made me proud to be a New Yorker,” she said while explaining her choice.

