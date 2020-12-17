Lounge Sets And Laptop Stands: Holiday Gift Guide With Sanne Vloet

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: model and entrepreneur Sanne Vloet, who recently launched luxury clean skincare line Ize Skincare.

Gift you are receiving this year?

To be honest, I barely ever have things on my wish list because I love being surprised! You can always make me happy with cookbooks or jewelry…I think I may have a little gold jewelry obsession and never have enough to mix and match! Christmas came a little early this year and my boyfriend gave my new Urbanista headphones, which are amazing for listening to music while I am cooking or working out.

Best gift under $25?

Especially with working from home, I love little gifts to use at home. Plants are always a good idea because they immediately give some life to a space—I personally love The Sill! I also got my boyfriend a laptop stand, which I hope will help with his back and neck with all the Zoom meetings we are doing! And I’m obsessed with this Japanese porcelain brand called Hasami that make beautiful plates and cups.

Best gift in beauty?

Ize skincare is the ideal gift for all things face. I launched the brand this year and it has changed my skin! We believe less is more…that’s why all the ingredients are very simple, clean, and vegan. They contain strawberry seed oil, avocado oil, and jojoba seed oil that suits every skin type. I am also obsessed with the Vanity Planet Facial steamer to create a little beauty spa in your own house.

Best gift in fashion?

For the holidays, you want to feel comfortable without wearing the same jogging suits over and over. The Nadaam Cashmere lounge sets have a super cute look and are extremely comfortable. I love to combine these with Skims fluffy slippers and a wool scarf from one of my favorite stores The Frankie Shop. Very chic.

Best gift in home?

I think you can make anyone happy with some amazing home goods, especially now that we are spending most of our time at home. I am in the middle of renovating my apartment and I’m always on the hunt for new home goods. I recently discovered the brand Hawkins New York and they have a lot of affordable and beautiful home and kitchen decorations. I have always been a huge fan of Trudon candles too: a beautiful French brand with very classic candles and amazing, unique smells. The ultimate gift for cozy evenings!

