Bottega Veneta Spring Summer ’21 Is Here—And You’re Going To Be Obsessed With The New Bags!

Back in October, Bottega Veneta’s much buzzed-about creative director Daniel Lee showed his Salon 01 collection—essentially, Spring Summer 2021—to a socially-distanced crowd of VIPs who gathered quietly in London. Today, the brand revealed the same collection to the rest of the world via video footage, a conceptual lookbook, and a physical mailer sent to editors functioning as a sort of ‘show in a book’ (not to be confused with J.W. Anderson’s ‘show in a box’ for Loewe.)

Those three photo books, and a record, serve as a blueprint to the process and execution behind the collection. For each, Lee enlisted collaborations from creatives including German artist Rosemarie Trockel, photographer Tyrone Lebon, and musician Neneh Cherry (whose spoken words make up the ‘soundtrack’ on the record.)

As for the clothes? The British designer picked up where he left off in terms of the color palette—greens, chocolate browns, nude tones, and lilac. But new this time around was the smorgasbord of textures, like chunky crochet, macramé, and knitted separates; the squishy-ness and tasseled shearling that have become a house staple seems to have been parked this season. There was also a focus on paillettes and island-style wooden beads, while the menswear offering was even rounded out with a sparkly vest, which looked convincingly good with wide-leg white tailored trousers.

And, bien sur, we must discuss the accessories—particularly the bags, which have been a runaway success for the brand since Lee took the helm. While the category has notably expanded beyond the viral Pouch and now has an abundance of popular styles, it’s this season’s offering that’s getting us excited again. Floppy knitted clutches, oversized leather totes, a home furnishings-inspired update on the Triangle Bag (now in cosy, soft bouclé!), and the addition of rather luxe-looking fanny packs too. Better yet, each option can be tied in with a matching tonal or printed outfit. Now the brand’s legion of influencers can really wear their love for the brand on their sleeve.

See the full collection below:

