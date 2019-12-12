10 Health and Wellness Experts To Follow In The New Year

With January around the corner, you may be looking for motivation to implement healthier habits. If you are looking for inspiration, The Daily has you covered. We’ve rounded up 10 health and wellness experts that share their routines, tips, and tricks for all things related to working out and having a healthy lifestyle. Wether you want to work on your fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, or all of the above, these are the pros you need to follow in 2020.

1. Melissa Wood Health (@melissawoodhealth)

Wood-Tepperberg, the creator of the MWHmethod, is an inspiring health/wellness guru and mom living in NYC. She promotes a plant-based diet as well as her love of meditation. She created her workout based on her certifications in yoga and pilates in order to achieve what she calls, “long lean lines.” This consists of controlled, low impact movements using 1lb weights, a ball, and resistance bands. The best part is-you can do all her amazing workouts from home! Wood-Tepperberg regularly shares her flows on Instagram and Youtube as well as her app. And if you’re lucky, you can catch her at a rare pop-up class.

2. Joe Holder (@ochosystem)

Holder — an incredible athlete with a background in track and football — is the creator of the Ocho System, a personal trainer, GQ‘s fitness columnist, a Nike Master Trainer, and co-founder of System Of Service. Based in NYC, he shares his fascination with fitness philosophy, plant-based eating (which he refers to as the #PlantBasedGang), and mindfulness. Not only does Holder share his own workouts, but he also shares those of his model clients, like Naomi Cambell, Georgia Fowler, and Romee Strijd. A must follow.

3. Kirsty Godso (@kirstygodso)

Godso is fitness instructor, model, the developer of MADE OF whey powder, co-founder of PYROGIRLS, and Nike Master Trainer. Originally from New Zealand, she now resides and works in NYC. Godso’s focus is on High Intensity Interval Training. She promotes athleticism, plyometrics, and setting goals rather than tracking calories. You can find her workouts on the Nike+ Training Club app, catch her classes IRL at Sky Ting Yoga or take her signature HIIT class at Project by Equinox in NYC.

4. Megan Roup (@meganroup)

Roup, a former NBA dancer, is loved by celebs like Kate Bock and Shay Mitchell. She is the creator of The Sculpt Society, a dance cardio workout that includes sliders, light weights, and ankle weights. The Sculpt Society has locations across NYC (Project by Equniox and Energi) as well as pop-up classes all around the country. But you can also workout from home with the help of The Sculpt Society app. Her class is fun, upbeat, and great for any level. You’ll get a good sweat!

5. Amanda Kloots (@amandakloots)

Jump, skip, smile! Kloots found a love for jumping rope after trying all sorts of workouts as a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette. Using her love of jumprope she created her own workout, loved by models like Anne Vyalitsyna. You can take her full body workout classes AK! Rope, AK! Dance or AK! Body or AK! Baby Bump in LA (where she teaches-at Studio B), NYC (at Energi), book a private session, or follow along with the quick workouts posted to her feed. You can even purchase her signature jump rope on her website!

6. McKel Kooienga (@nutritionstripped)

McKel Kooienga of Nutrition Stripped is a registered dietitian/nutritionist and wellness coach. She started her practice after receiving a degree in clinical nutrition. With her passion to help others in their health journeys, ebooks, online courses, a huge Instagram following, and a book deal quickly followed. From her own experiences dealing with digestive issues, anxiety, and migraines, Kooienga helps her clients and followers be the best version of themselves. Trusted by Women’s Health, Vogue, and Dr. Oz, she teaches people to be more in tune with their bodies — not just through food, but mentally, emotionally, and physically. Check out her book, sign up for her newsletter and follow her on Instagram for healthy tips and recipes.

7. Hannah Bronfman (@hannahbronfman)

Bronfman is a lifestyle guru and founder of HBFIT. She’s also an entrepreneur, author, and a DJ. Her book, Do What Feels Good, is about all things heath and wellness — including tips to help you be your best self and treat your body right. Bronfman’s own journey to turn things around started after she was struggling with wellness and loving the skin she was in. Now, she has created a whole community, and shares all of her insights on Instagram. From recipes, recovery, trying new workouts, and her personal life, Hannah is incredibly honest and real. So inspiring!

8. Alexis Sweeney (@silhouettebyalexis)

Sweeney is a professional dancer turned fitness instructor who recently created her own class, Silhouette by Alexis. A barre, pilates, and dance cardio expert, she teaches various classes at Equinox locations around NYC, as well as her own format at Project by Equinox (no membership required). In addition to teaching group fitness, Sweeney is soon releasing her own online subscription service with follow-along workout videos. You can also get a taste of her workouts on Instagram, where she shares her exercises using light weights, resistance bands, sliders, or nothing at all!

9. Bec Donlan (@sweatwithbec)

Donlan is an Australian trainer, holistic health coach and entrepreneur in NYC. She is the creator of Bands and Babes, her class at Project by Equinox and the co-founder of Go Basic CBD-infused food products. She has built a following behind her “Cake Maker” resistance bands, online workouts and knowledge of nutrition. Donlan is open about all things health, fitness, beauty, and skin care, highlighting the importance of building people up from the inside out.

10. Shannon Nadji (@shannonnadji)

Nadji is the founder of Hot Pilates, the first heated pilates studio in L.A., with a celeb following that includes Hailey Bieber and Shanina Shaik. Nadji studied with Romana Kryzanowska (a student of the Joseph Pilates) and fell in love with the principals of pilates. She decided to make the practice more widespread with a modern twist: she added popular music, light weights, and of course, a 95 degree room for that extra sweat. Hot Pilates offers three classes — Get Hot. Arms, Abs, A$$, Get Hot. Pilates Sculpt and Get Hot. Booty Band Burn — all at their West Hollywood location. Aside from pictures of various celebs and influencers getting their workouts in, you can also find Nadji’s at-home workout videos on Instagram and Youtube.

