Dior Unveils The Fourth Edition of Their Lady Bag Artist Series

Dior invited 11 artists from around the world to put their spin on the house’s classic Lady Dior handbag in the fourth edition of their wonderful artist collaboration series. The bags are already available at Dior’s Miami Design District boutique and are being released at select additional boutiques worldwide, including the New York Flagship at 21 East 57th Street, on December 17. They are being produced in limited quantities and range in price from $5,000 – $16,000. Check them out!

1. Jia Lee

2. Athi-Patra Ruga

3. Joana Vasconcelos

4. Kohei Nawa

5. Marguerite Humeau

6. Mickalene Thomas

7. Raquib Shaw

8. Wang Guangle

9. Eduardo Terrazas

10. Rina Banerjee

11. Maria Nepomuceno

