Vogue Arabia Appoints Halima Aden Diversity Editor at Large

Vogue Arabia has named Halima Aden as their new diversity editor at large. The role will include a monthly column by Aden highlighting “hard-hitting social topics, inspiring personalities, and committed organizations with impactful work.”

“Now, more than ever, using my voice and personal experiences to educate others is at the forefront of my agenda,” Aden said in a statement. “It is with great pride that I join the team at Vogue Arabia as diversity editor at large. I look forward to sharing content ranging from human rights issues to race and diversity, acceptance, and inclusion.”

22-year-old Aden was the first hijabi-wearing model to appear on a Vogue cover in 2017. She is also the first hibaj-wearing model to walk NYFW and is on the IMG Models board. She won The Daily’s Breakthrough Model award at The Fashion Media Awards in September.

“Although Vogue Arabia has always celebrated an inclusive policy – both in its editorial line and team – I believe that in order to create content that is truly effective and meaningful, we need extra support from someone who embodies the values of our time and understands the struggles and all the layers of the topics that society is discussing now,” Manuel Arnaut, Vogue Arabia editor-in-chief said. “That motivated me to invite Halima Aden to join our team as Diversity editor at large, helping us to better curate topics and continue our history of catalyzing meaningful discussions on themes relating to equality, inclusion, and human rights. I’m excited to continue our journey together.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.