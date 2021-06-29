EventsHamptons

Grace Coddington, Derek Blasberg, Natalie Massenet, And More Attend Proenza Schouler Pop-up Opening In East Hampton

by Freya Drohan
Proenza boys Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez drew a crowd to East Hampton on Saturday evening, in celebration of their new pop-up on Main Street.

The bright and airy 1,500 square-foot boutique was brought to life by McCollough’s interior and installation designer sister, Kate, and features no shortage of stylish baby blue, brushed steel, and bouclé elements. The 2 Main Street location will be open through the end of the year, and will carry both Proenza Schouler and Proenza Schouler White Label. Not to mention, new season must-haves including covetable bags, accessories, footwear, and the most recent ready to wear offerings.

Among those in attendance on Saturday to toast the opening were Derek Blasberg, Grace Coddington, Natalie Massenet, Delfina Blaquier, Jessica Seinfeld, Jessica Hart and her newborn Baby-Rae, Wendy Deng, Vogue’s creative editorial director Mark Guiducci, and Parrish Art Museum director Kelly Taxter.

Peep the stylish crowd below!

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

