Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Five Brands To Note

Mark your cals! Las Vegas Apparel is set to return from Sunday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 10, bringing an unrivaled fashion discovery experience to the West Coast. Ready? Of course you are! Taking place once more at the state-of-the-art Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, the IMC-organized event promises the same discovery, access, and hospitality we have come to know and love at Atlanta Apparel, which IMC also produces eight times a year. Ahead of your trip West, here are some brands to bookmark for your buy.

Ces Femmes

LA-based brand Ces Femmes has everything you need to perfect the boho vibe. From paisley-print dresses to slouchy tops, it is the perfect one-stop-shop for your summer wardrobe.

TwentyTen

Based in LA, TwentyTen is a brand committed to bringing its customers quality clothing that is both affordable and trendy. What’s not to love?

Timing/Lumiere

Timing/Lumiere is the ideal shop to stay on top of the latest social media fashion trends. With everything from floral summer dresses to plaid shirt-jackets for fall, it really has everything.

UmGee USA, Inc.

Since 2001, UmGee has been supplying customers with chic boho styles to help them up the ante for their summer wardrobes. More than twenty years later, they are still doing the same.

First Love

From fluorescent blazers to vibrant floral dresses, First Love is the perfect place to find the most trendy, feminine pieces. With an affordable price point and high quality, what could be better?

For more info, and to register your interest, see here.

