The 10 Best Fall ’21 Trends From Fashion Month (So Far!)

As another Fashion Month season continues, we’re reflecting on the best trends from the shows, presentations, and digital runways. While it remains to be seen how these trends will translate to our new lives, we’re still excitedly planning our Fall wardrobes around them.

Read on for the best fashion, accessory, and footwear trends so far from the Fall 2021 shows!

1. Cape coverage

If the state of the world’s left you feeling protective this year, there’s a cape for that. Proenza Schouler, Jonathan Simkhai, Christian Cowan, and Adeam all showed pieces in various lengths and colors, proving that sheltering is chic. You could also toss a boucle jacket over your shoulders for a similar effect, a la Rosetta Getty, or wrap your shoulders in a lengthy scarf, like Emilia Wickstead did.

2. Statement earrings

Call it the Zoom effect, or a simple lust for glamour—but bold earrings were a staple in numerous collections this season. Crystal and pearl baubles at Prabal Gurung, multi-stone dangles at Ulla Johnson, and sparkling floral drop styles by Erdem and Simone Rocha are sure to make a statement. Interested? Try a pair of Beads Byaree’s range of whimsical sets, or Kim Shui’s massive hoops, for dash of drama this Fall.

3. Clogs

Comfy footwear is on the rise, particularly the humble clog. Rubberized versions provided a subversive twist in lookbooks by Sandy Liang and PH5, and we are crushing on the slingback and shearling versions in leather and suede from Victor Glemaud and Veronica Beard. Then, there’s the heeled sandal styles in Duro Olowu’s lookbook, which also gave us major shoe envy for the new season.

4. Fierce fringe

Yee haw! Fringe is in, and it’s better than ever. Slip into a dress like one of Kendra DuPlantier’s green or navy numbers, top off your looks with a fringed coat by Cinq A Sept or Jason Wu, or grab a fringed bag by Rebecca Minkoff or a Marcell von Berlin scarf for a full Western vibe.

5. Think pink

Designers want you to be pretty in pink this fall—and with pieces like these, we’re fully on board! Vibrant dresses and suiting by Marcell von Berlin, Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Osman Yousefzada, and Christian Cowan make for the perfect outfit base. If “less is more” is more your style, wear pieces with a hint of fuchsia—like Roksanda or Aknvas’s latest. We’re also crushing on the delicate, blush-toned numbers shown in Cinq A Sept and Simone Rocha’s romantic collections for our next date night (or at-home) look.

6. Florals, of course

Gasp! Are florals ever not trending? Garden-worthy blooms reigned at Rebecca Minkoff and Zimmermann, while more vintage and bohemian prints popped up at Ulla Johnson, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi, and Veronica Beard. Traditional flower prints and embroidery bloomed at Erdem, Emilia Wickstead, and Simone Rocha too, for those craving an uber-feminine floral look. If you’re going for bold, consider psychedelic blossoms by Claudia Li, Collina Strada, Anna Sui, or Libertine for your next post-quarantine outing.

7. Mixed prints

Mixed prints may have clashed on the runways, but they’re the perfect inspo for your future fall outfits. Plaid skirts battled it out with lace and graphic tops at R13 and Imitation of Christ, and tartan meshed with stripes at Molly Goddard. For those wanting a more monochrome look, there were plenty of geometric and animal patterns at Duro Olowu, plaids, stripes, and celestial prints at Anna Sui, and a dizzying variety of everything at influencer favorite Chopova Lowena.

8. Strong sleeves

Power and drama lies in sleeves for fall—think of it like fashionable armor to brave the outside world or simply shelter at home. Puffy sleeves at Christian Siriano, Simone Rocha, and Chopova Lowena, ruched and ruffled trims by Batsheva, and sharp shoulders from Osman Yousefzada are at the tops of our wish lists.

9. Long frocks

More is more, as they say! This couldn’t be more obvious than in the offering of dresses seen in the Fall ’21 collections. Rebecca Minkoff, Art School, Emilia Wickstead, and Batsheva found their strengths in lengths, displaying floor-grazing numbers ready for any occasion. Meanwhile, Ulla Johnson, Prabal Gurung, and Erdem expanded on their offering with enhanced volume, patterns, and embellishments.

10. Tulle for days

Tulle—that delicate, wispy material immediately associated with prima ballerinas—found a new fanbase for the Fall ’21 collections. Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard brought the drama with their flouncy, ruffled signature dresses, perfect for party season. Meanwhile, Erdem showed sweeping skirts that we’re dying to twirl in all day long—and Christian Siriano slayed the runway with a series of dramatic skirts and ruffled gowns. Call it sheer genius!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.