Ready to ride? Top horse championship competition Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT) is making its official debut this spring. From April 17 to 19, the Qatar Airways-presented event will feature championship competitions between the world’s best Arabian horses against the colorful environment of Miami Beach. The event will combine luxury and sport, marking the Tour’s growth across America—which included a season opener in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will continue with competitions in São Paulo, Brazil, Brandon, Manitoba, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada, and a World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme finale in Doha, Qatar, where the winner will receive over $2.7 million in prize money.

“We are honored and excited to bring this event to Miami,” said Global Champions Arabians Tour chairman Faleh Al Nasr in a statement. “This is more than just a championship — it’s a cultural celebration. Miami, with its global appeal and love for elite sporting events, is the perfect stage to highlight the artistry and magnificence of Arabian horses. With direct flights and effortless access to the Middle East, Miami serves as a bridge that will continue to connect people and cultures through a common passion.”

However, this isn’t any standard horse show. The event will combine Arabia’s rich horse culture with Miami’s vibrant, beachy flair, with a VIP experience rooted in Art Deco glamour. Major Food Group is leading the experience’s menu, which includes rich dishes from Carbone, Sadelle’s, and ZZ’s. For a true Miami moment, guests will be immersed in an interactive live village at the event’s center, including shops, drinks, and food that honors the city’s breezy nature.

“We love being part of moments that bring this level of excitement and energy to Miami, and we’re thrilled to bring our signature culinary excellence to this prestigious event,” said Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick. “We promise an elevated hospitality experience that complements the elegance and excitement of the competition, and that every bite is as unforgettable as the world-class competition unfolding on the sand.”

Ready to book your trip? Guests can discover the GCAT’s various events and buy their tickets for the competition now on GCArabiansTour.com.

