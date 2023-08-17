Five Leading Dermatologists You Need To Know

Even for the beauty and skincare savants in our midst, finding the holy grail products and advise for your specific skin type can be overwhelming. There are so many treatments, brands, and conversations flooding our feeds—not to mention numerous “TikTok made do it” trends to follow—so we decided to make a short list of the bona fide experts in their fields. Whether you have pressing questions about injectables, laser treatments, or any other concerns, these are the individuals who the city has on speed dial. The doctor will see you now!

Dr. Jacobs is a board-certified dermatologist based in Manhattan, and a leading diagnostician of skin cancer. Along with treating many celebrities over the years, he is also the official team dermatologist of the New York Mets and the Medical Technology Director at Cortina, a teledermatology company working to democratize quality dermatological care for all. At his Manhattan practice, Michael I. Jacobs, M.D. Dermatology and Laser Center, he and his team work to provide the highest quality care to their patients by offering medical procedures and top-of-the-line cosmetic treatments such as the Hydrafacial and various injectables. [Editor’s note: Hydrafacials are ideal for saving post-summer complexions by evening out skin tone while moisturizing.] Dr. Jacobs is also an expert injector with the ability to elevate natural beauty through options such as Botox and Restylane Kysse. At the clinic, they offer the newest generation of radio frequency microneedling called the Vivace experience which is FDA-cleared too. This is a minimally invasive treatment to stimulate the natural production of collagen and improve the overall texture of the skin, with hardly any downtime post treatment.

Widely known as @DermDoctor by his devoted 18 million followers on TikTok, social media users follow this authority for all things related to skin care advice and how to deal with reactions. Aside from his social media, Dr. Shah is a partner at Fora Dermatology clinic in Mooresville, North Carolina where he practices his expertise in medical, cosmetic, and procedural dermatology. Most recently, Dr. Shah has been appointed as the Medical Content Advisor at Cortina where he’s leading initiatives via digital content to help strengthen efforts to democratize personalized board-certified dermatological care. At his practice, Dr. Shah offers a wide range of aesthetic services including the C02 laser that can improve skin texture and acne scarring while brightening and plumping skin and making it look its healthiest.

Dr. Devgan is a top board-certified New York City plastic surgeon and the founder and CEO of luxury medical-grade skincare line, Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty. Dr. Devgan counts Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, and many other celebrities among the fans of her highly-rated skincare line, as well as a community of dedicated Instagram followers. If the goal is to achieve even, toned, hydrated skin, the serum superhero collection of three of most powerful serums can do it all: Hyaluronic Serum, Vitamin C+B+E Ferulic Serum, and Retinol + Bakuchiol Serum. Another bestseller from her line that we love is the most talked about lip plumper in the market—also known as the next best thing to a lip injection!—the Platinum Lip Plump. Try it out and thank us later.

Dr. Macrene holds three degrees from Harvard University: a BA and a PhD in Genetics from Harvard University, and an MD from Harvard Medical School. She is a practicing dermatologist, patent holding research scientist, and environmentalist, as well as the founder of the clean skincare line Macrene Actives, which aims to replace in-office procedures with clean active ingredients sourced from medicinal botanicals and marine plants. If you need an AM and PM skincare routine to help achieve healthy, glowing skin, then look no further: the brand offers a custom step-by-step routine, tailored to skin type, here.

Dr. Bhanusali is a Manhattan-based board-certified dermatologist and digital health entrepreneur. He was recently on the advisory board as a renowned expert in dermatology for Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber’s ultra-popular skincare line. At his office, Dr. Bhanusali offers skin growth and acne treatments. By offering cutting-edge treatments for acne like the BBL Laser, Dr. Bhanusali can prep skin for summer so you can confidently go makeup-less this summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip