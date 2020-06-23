7 Fabulous Lip Care Products to Add to your Skincare Routine

Even though we’re covering our face with cloth masks, there is no reason to ignore our lip care routine. We all want soft, supple, hydrated, nourished lips. Here is a list of products to consider for your lip care routine, from lip scrubs , balms, masks to plumping serums.

1. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, Price: $22

Perfect for hydrating parched lips, this vegan lip mask/balm can be used through the day or even as an overnight mask.

2. Tatcha Pure Moisturizing Camellia Trio, Price: $62

Your step by step lip care routine made easy with the Tatcha Camellia pouch, which includes a cleansing oil, serum stick and a lip mask.

3. Shiseido Eye and Lip Contour Regenerating Cream, Price: $153

A moisturizing rich cream specially formulated for the eyes and lips area to help target all signs of aging.

4. Glossier Balm Dotcom, Price: $12

This soothing, moisturizing and conditioning lip balm has different flavors to choose from, as well as tinted and untinted options, Our favorite is the Cherry with the sheer red tint.

5. Bite Beauty Agave+ Weekly Vegan Lip Scrub, Price: $22

A vanilla flavored three-in-one lip scrub to cleanse, exfoliate, and condition, for smooth and soft lips.

6. Biossance Squalane+ Rose Vegan Lip Balm, Price: $18

A vegan, petroleum and beeswax-free lip balm that delivers long-lasting hydration and shine.

7. Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Lip Plump SPF 30, Price: $50

Protect and plump your lips with this fabulous plumper, which comes in the form of sheer gloss. It not only gives your lips the desired pout but also provides sun protection and hydration.

