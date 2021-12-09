Editor’s Pick: Macrene Actives’ High Performance Tinted Moisturizer

What: These supermodels can swear by “drinking lots of water” all they want—but after years of guzzling gallons of Evian in pursuit of a glow, we know there’s gotta be more to a flawless complexion. As such, we were overjoyed to discover Macrene Actives’ latest offering, Supermodel Skin/High Performance Tinted Moisturizer, created by world-renowned dermatologist and scientist Dr. Macrene. The plant-based formula is fortified with 45 clean active ingredients, identified by the sought-after pro herself, which make for a product that not only delivers a flawless coverage, but also gets to work on transforming your visage thanks to active ingredients, peptides, and hyaluronic acid.

Who: She’s often cited as the world’s most certified dermatologist—and for good reason. Dr. Macrene has three degrees in Medicine and Genetics from Harvard University and is Double Boarded in Dermatology in the US and EU. Hence why both high profile celebs and beauty brands have been knocking on her door for two decades asking for advice! Dr. Macrene, who is based in NY, also has a Fulbright in agricultural science and has her own organic farm and lab where she tirelessly brainstorms about what products to bring to market next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macrene Actives (@macreneactives)

Why: With a green light from supermodels such as Ellen Rosa, the proof is in the pudding. Free from gluten, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, fragrances, talc, mica, and petroleum, this clean tinted moisturizer’s pigments adapt to your own skin tone to conceal blemishes and boost radiance. When asked her overall goal with this line, Dr. Macrene said she wants her hard-working and effective products to take the place of Botox, fillers, and other cosmetic procedures in her clients’ regimes—sign us up!

Where: macreneactives.com

How much: $165

