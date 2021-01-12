Fendi Anima Mundi Series: A Stunning And Soothing Performance By Juilliard Jazz Students

Need some serenity in your life this Tuesday? Treat your ears to the latest in the FENDI Renaissance – Anima Mundi series: a collaboration which highlights the promising young jazz musicians of The Juilliard School.

Shot last year at the airy Appel Room at New York City’s Lincoln Center, the performance sees six masked-up, socially distanced musicians reciting new work by masters student Aaron Matson. This is the fifth installment in the Anima Mundi series, which seeks to support and endorse emerging creative talent in the fields of music, dance, and the arts. According to Wynton Marsalis, director of Juilliard Jazz, the original score—titled Rollerblading in Harlem—seeks to optimistically address this very moment.

Fendi CEO, Serge Brunschwig, praised the young musicians involved: “Beyond our admiration for the dedication of the students to have reached the level of achievement having been accepted to the esteemed Juilliard School in their respective disciplines, our shared obsession with craft and the importance that arts play in giving back to society is the reason we at FENDI chose to make a meaningful donation to Juilliard.”

Watch the beautiful performance below:

Celebrating its 20th year in 2021, Juilliard Jazz is one of the newer programs of study at Juilliard. The student performers are saxophonist Colin Waters, trumpeter Summer Camargo, drummer Taurien Reddick, bassist Jayla Chee, pianist Tyler Henderson, and trombonist Jasim Perales.

