Alberta Ferretti Launches Her First Foray Into Athleisure

Fans of Alberta Ferretti’s ultra chic aesthetic, rejoice! The Italian designer has turned her eye to launch her first ever casualwear capsule in response to our changing fashion needs.

The inaugural Alberta Ferretti Athleisure range, aka AFLeisure, is a gender-fluid offering for just about everything life can throw at you: indoor, outdoor, leisure, or business. Think: adaptable and multi-purposeful staples including parkas, boxing shorts, matching sets, and jumpsuits in a palette of soft, airbrushed blue, gray, pink, black, solid blue, and checks.

In her own words, Ferretti said:”I wanted to offer a selection of clothing that infused athleticism with the relaxed spirit of leisure time, while maintaining the attention to detail, quality, and style that have always been synonymous with my fashion.”

Performance and ease of movement comes front and center, with the garments incorporating fabrics like velour, jersey, nylon, and denim, with a focus on elasticated elements and comfortable fits. Pieces are also GOTS certified, renewing the designer’s commitment to sustainability.

Of course, the best way to see clothes is in action, so the Italian brand enlisted up and coming choreographer Laccio and four professional dancers to share the garments in all their glory:

See the full collection below:

