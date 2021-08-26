Extra Extra! The Daily Summer’s Labor Day Issue Lands Today!!!

Where oh where did August go?! We’re as shocked as you that summer is coming to a close, and that it’s already time for the fourth and final issue of The Daily Summer. But don’t cry because it’s over—smile because your Daily kept you on the pulse of what was hot and happening in the Hamps all season long.

With cooler temps on the horizon, we’re bringing you the latest fashion musts from Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin, Max Mara, and more. Inside the mag, you’ll also find recaps on chic soirées and garden fêtes with Messika diamonds, ETRO, L’Agence, and Herschel.

Plus! Influencer intel with our nearest and dearest: Bridget Bahl, Serena Goh, Grace Atwood, Christina Caradona, and Justin Livingston. As well as a catch up with the women doing it all Out East: Casey Fremont, Sarah Wetenhall, Ashley Wu, and Cori Lee Seaberg. And because we’re all curious about how people really handle LIE-related rage behind the wheel, we asked the who’s who of the East End….how’s your driving?!!

From safari-inspired beauty to cottage core decor, put your cell on Airplane Mode stat and get into it, right now.

Pick up your copy today or get the scoop, below!

