The Haute-Est Fashion Moments From Venice Film Festival!

by Julia Oakes
Despite all the uncertainty in the world, last night’s 78th annual Venice Film Festival kickoff went just as expected. The industry’s most beloved stars took to the red carpet and dazzled in their black-tie best. The event, which will enjoy its run until September 11, welcomed the return to a glitzy and glamorous red carpet season and we’re here for it. From Penélope Cruz to Helen Mirren, scroll for the haute-est red carpet moments so far! Ciao bella!

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

 

A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial)

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

 

A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Adriana Lima in Etro

 

A post shared by ETRO (@etro)

Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé

 

A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

Sara Sampaio in Giorgio Armani

Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé

 

A post shared by SprousexPalvin (@sprouvin.arg)

Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana 

 

A post shared by @howtheydresss

Sarah Gadon in Armani Privé

Mariacarla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier

Virginie Efira in Dior

 

A post shared by @mathildefavier

Milena Smit in Balmain

 

A post shared by Milena Smit (@milenasmitm)

Anna Dello Russo in Ermanno Scervino

 

A post shared by ERMANNO SCERVINO (@ermannoscervino)

Sophie Hunter in Emilia Wickstead

Serena Rossi in Armani Privé

Molly Sims in Carolina Herrera

Kirsten Dunst in Giorgio Armani

 

A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst)

Israel Elejalde in Dior 

 

A post shared by Israel Elejalde (@israelelejalde)

Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana

 

A post shared by De Quem é o Look (@dequemeolook)

Paola Turani in Atelier Emé

 

A post shared by PAOLA TURANI (@paolaturani)

Bianca Brandolini in Versace

 

A post shared by Bianca Brandolini (@biancabrandolini)

Madisin Rian in Armani Privé

Amira Casar in Courrèges

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer in Alberta Ferretti

 

A post shared by Alberta Ferretti (@albertaferretti)

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón in Armani Privé

 

A post shared by Fashion pearl✨ (@needstarss)

Farhana Bodi in Aden Fashion

 

A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

