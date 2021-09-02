The Haute-Est Fashion Moments From Venice Film Festival!

Despite all the uncertainty in the world, last night’s 78th annual Venice Film Festival kickoff went just as expected. The industry’s most beloved stars took to the red carpet and dazzled in their black-tie best. The event, which will enjoy its run until September 11, welcomed the return to a glitzy and glamorous red carpet season and we’re here for it. From Penélope Cruz to Helen Mirren, scroll for the haute-est red carpet moments so far! Ciao bella!

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial)

Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FCC Daily (@fashion_celebs_critics_)

Cynthia Erivo in Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Adriana Lima in Etro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETRO (@etro)

Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

Sara Sampaio in Giorgio Armani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐳𝐢𝐚✨ (@closetfestivaldivenezia)

Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SprousexPalvin (@sprouvin.arg)

Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @howtheydresss

Sarah Gadon in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Personae Consilium (@personaeconsilium)

Mariacarla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariacarla Boscono (@mariacarlaboscono)

Virginie Efira in Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mathildefavier

Milena Smit in Balmain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milena Smit (@milenasmitm)

Anna Dello Russo in Ermanno Scervino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERMANNO SCERVINO (@ermannoscervino)

Sophie Hunter in Emilia Wickstead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐀𝐉𝐎𝐑 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐀𝐂𝐄 (@majorversace)

Serena Rossi in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mondadori Portfolio (@mondadoriportfolio)

Molly Sims in Carolina Herrera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Ellis (@tylerellisofficial)

Kirsten Dunst in Giorgio Armani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst)

Israel Elejalde in Dior

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Israel Elejalde (@israelelejalde)

Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De Quem é o Look (@dequemeolook)

Paola Turani in Atelier Emé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAOLA TURANI (@paolaturani)

Bianca Brandolini in Versace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bianca Brandolini (@biancabrandolini)

Madisin Rian in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Sainvilien (@inthename_offashion)

Amira Casar in Courrèges

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amira Casar | Fan Account (@amiracasar)

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer in Alberta Ferretti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Ferretti (@albertaferretti)

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón in Armani Privé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion pearl✨ (@needstarss)

Farhana Bodi in Aden Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.