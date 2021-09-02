The Haute-Est Fashion Moments From Venice Film Festival!

Despite all the uncertainty in the world, last night’s 78th annual Venice Film Festival kickoff went just as expected. The industry’s most beloved stars took to the red carpet and dazzled in their black-tie best. The event, which will enjoy its run until September 11, welcomed the return to a glitzy and glamorous red carpet season and we’re here for it. From Penélope Cruz to Helen Mirren, scroll for the haute-est red carpet moments so far! Ciao bella!
Penélope Cruz in Chanel
Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana
Cynthia Erivo in Versace
Adriana Lima in Etro
Isabelle Huppert in Armani Privé
Sara Sampaio in Giorgio Armani
Barbara Palvin in Armani Privé
Bianca Balti in Dolce & Gabbana
Sarah Gadon in Armani Privé
Mariacarla Boscono in Jean Paul Gaultier
Virginie Efira in Dior
Milena Smit in Balmain
Anna Dello Russo in Ermanno Scervino
Sophie Hunter in Emilia Wickstead
Serena Rossi in Armani Privé
Molly Sims in Carolina Herrera
Kirsten Dunst in Giorgio Armani
Israel Elejalde in Dior
Zoe Saldana in Dolce & Gabbana
Paola Turani in Atelier Emé
Bianca Brandolini in Versace
Madisin Rian in Armani Privé
Amira Casar in Courrèges
Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer in Alberta Ferretti
