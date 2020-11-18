Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna Ivy Dress

What: Did someone say ‘Holiday dressing?’ This long-sleeve mini with a draped skirt and subtle sparkly lurex detailing has it all: glam enough to wear for festive parties for years to come, but still appropriate to wear for casual events with opaque tights and a Chelsea boot.

Who: Shoshanna, by designer Shoshanna Lonstein, knows her way around a good frock. That’s just one reason why the NYC-based brand has become a cult-favorite during its 22 years in business.

Why: We love a jewel-toned moment, especially at this time of year. This nipped-in silk dress, with its hues of emerald and sapphire, ticks that box perfectly. Also floating our boat? That beautiful cascading ruffle detail.

Where: shoshanna.com

How much? $418