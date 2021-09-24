Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna Faux Leather Cocktail Midi

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

What: The temperatures might be cooling down slowly, but do you know what’s heating up quickly? Shoshanna’s faux leather category. We’ve fallen hard and fast for the sultry and seductive pieces in the edit, all derived from ultra soft and comfortable cruelty-free leather. In particular, the Midnight Chauncey dress is a classic head-turner that’ll see you through cocktail parties, functions, and more for years to come.

Who: Shoshanna Gruss is the namesake designer we all know and love. Over her two-decade long career, the mom-of-three has built up a massive fan base of not just celebrities, but women from every walk of life who come to her season after season for pieces that fit seamlessly into their lives, without sacrificing style.

Why: It’s the one shoulder peek-a-boo and the draped detailing for us! A universally flattering silhouette ensured this number sold like hot cakes—and we’re eagerly awaiting a restock! Seeing as you asked, we’d pair it with a chunky gold chain belt and a sleek ’90s-style barely-there sandal. Haute! 

Where: shoshanna.com

How much: $560

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

