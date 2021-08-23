Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna’s Mirza Summer Mini Dress

What: A top-favorited item on the brand’s often-frequented website, the Mirza Dress is a winner in every sense of the word. Touting a fun geo ikat print, three quarter length sleeves, a button front opening, and a smocked waist for ultimate comfort, it’s clear to see why this sweet mini has become a Shoshanna must-have for many.

Who: Shoshanna Gruss is the namesake designer we all know and love. Over her two-decade long career, the mom-of-three has built up a massive fan base of not just celebrities, but women from every walk of life who come to her season after season for dresses that fit seamlessly into their lives, without sacrificing style.

Why: Whether it’s a simple bikini or a show-stopping sequined cocktail dress, it’s nearly impossible to go wrong with a Shoshanna piece—and this easy, breezy mini dress is surely no exception. Pair it with a chic pump for an end-of-summer soirée, or slip it on with biker boots and a cross-body bag for your weekly errands. We mean it when we say it: this brand can do no wrong!

Where: Shoshanna.com

How much: $398

