Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna Garden Floral Bikini

What: We can wholeheartedly agree that summer 2021 is flying by at lightening speed, but this smile-inducing printed bikini is a reminder that summer is a state of mind. For those last minute poolside hangs and beach days you’re still RSVPing to, look no further than a flattering two-piece that’ll make you feel your best.

Who: Shoshanna Gruss is the namesake designer we all know and love, not least because she took the notion of how swimwear is traditionally sold and turned it on its head when she began selling bikinis as separate items. The fact that she’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of her swimwear line this year (who remembers the infamous Shoshanna cherry print bikini from yore!!) is a testament to her influence in the category.

Why: Don’t fret when it’s time to hang up your swimwear as the colder weather approaches; a classic feminine floral print ensures this will be a seasonal staple year after year. We’ve also fallen hard for the pretty ruffled detailing on the underwire bra top, which boasts strap ties and adjustable slots at the back for optimum fit. Better yet, this made-in-the-USA suit incorporates recycled fabrics, making it equal parts sustainable and stylish. A win win!

Where: shoshanna.com

How much: $180 for bikini top and $130 for bikini bottoms.