Chic Eats With Christian Siriano! The Designer Shares His Delicious Recipes & Wine Pairings

Ever wondered how the other half entertain? Wonder no more. We had a sneak peek at how beloved designer Christian Siriano spent a Sunday cheering on his creations from home as stars walked the Emmys red carpet in his gowns. And what’s an awards show viewing party without wine and snacks!

Siriano, in partnership with Sterling Vineyards, hosted an epic at-home Emmys party—with no shortage of cheeseboards, crostinis, and chocolate-dipped strawberries! His secret to breaking the ice when visitors start to arrive? Puppies! “There is nothing better than a puppy to break the ice with new friends and old. My pup, Poppy, is at all of my parties and even gets a seat at the table! Depending on the dress code, Poppy loves to sport a bow for an extra pop of color.”

Another rule of thumb is to elevate the surroundings with a considered tablescape. “Even if you’re serving finger foods, it is essential to have plates and cutlery to elevate the party and to make your guests feel special,” he says. We’re taking notes!

Below, the recent Fashion Media Award honoree shares his recipe for Crab Cake Sliders with us. Happy weekend!

Christian Siriano’s Crab Cake Sliders

Ingredients

● Crab Cakes:

○ ⅓ cup mayonnaise

○ 1 large egg, beaten

○ 2 tbsp Dijon mustard

○ 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

○ ½ tsp hot sauce

○ Kosher salt & ground pepper, to taste

○ 1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat, Dungeness if available, picked free of shells

○ ¾ cup bread crumbs, unseasoned

○ 2 tbsp freshly chopped parsley

○ Canola oil, for frying

○ Brioche mini buns

○ Lemon wedges, for serving

○ Tartar sauce, for serving

Directions

● In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, egg, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce, and season with salt and pepper.

● In a medium bowl, stir together crabmeat, panko, and parsley. Fold in mayo mixture, then form into 6-8 small patties.

● In a large skillet over medium-high heat, coat the pan with canola oil and heat until shimmering. Add crab cakes and cook, in batches, until golden and crispy.

● Build your sandwich:

○ Place crabcake on the bun.

○ Top with tartar sauce, pair with Sterling Vineyards Vintner’s Collection Chardonnay, and enjoy!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.