Editor’s Pick: Shoshanna Pratt Dress

by Freya Drohan
What: A ready-for-anything short-sleeved number in faux leather, with a round neckline, front bodice zipper, waist tie detail, and draped skirt. Style with a longline white blazer and opaque tights for daytime, and add in an elegant court shoe for evening. It’s business-meets-pleasure in dress format, if we ever saw it.

Who: It’s hard to believe that Shoshanna is 22 years in business, but then again, the NYC-based brand has become a cult-favorite for a reason.

Why: Shoshanna has amassed more celebrity clients than we can count, including Isla Fisher, Kelly Ripa, and Mindy Kaling. The designer’s ready-to-wear garment are current but manage to stand the test of time too, making them popular among those with a strong sense of personal style. In fact, we wouldn’t be half surprised if we saw this chic dress on one of her major fans: none other than The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Where: shoshanna.com

How much: $330

