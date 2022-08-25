Editor’s Pick: Schutz Arissa Ballet Flat

What: These Schutz were made for walking! Like everyone else, we’ve fallen hard for the ballet slipper craze. And thank God, if you ask us, because with NYFW on the horizon, our feet will be thankful for footwear that’s equal parts chic and comfy.

Who: Brazilian brand Schutz has long been one of our go-to for party shoes—think: platforms, sultry over-the-knee boots, or lace-up heeled sandals—but did you know Alexandre Birman’s accessible, trend-driven Schutz also has a tone of stylish flats to offer too. On point…e. Sorry, we had to!

Why: As mentioned, the humble ballet flat has already raised its head as the contender for shoe of the season. With the addition of an embossed croc-effect in this delicate shade of dusty rose, there’s very little that these verstaile Arissa leather flats won’t go with. Oh, and did we mention they’re 50% off right now too? On point…e. Sorry, we had to!

Where: schutz.com

How much: $44

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.