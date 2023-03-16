The Latest From Jennifer Lopez, Pamela Anderson & Law Roach Walk In BOSS Show, Candice Swanepoel For SCHUTZ, Vogue’s New Cover, And More!

Jennifer Lopez partners with Revolve on exclusive line of footwear

We hear a dance floor calling! JLO Jennifer Lopez for REVOLVE has dropped: a party-ready 16-piece collection that’s only to be found at the online retailer. Think: J.Lo-approved crystals, animal print, sculptural heels, and sparkling booties. The collection launched today and is available now with pocket-friendly prices from $145-$200.

BOSS hosted its SS ’23 show in Miami

Over 500 people gathered at the Herald Plaza in Miami last night to witness the BOSS Spring Summer ’23 outing, and they were rewarded with a suitably stellar cast of models. During the show, supermodels and an inclusive cast stomped their way down the runway through rain-like splashback, as a result of the fountain combined with oceanside breeze. Opting to show off calendar and adopt a see-now-buy-now format, the emphasis was undeniably on tailoring—slightly androgynous tailoring, at that—and powerful silhouettes codified by the brand’s menswear roots. Marco Falcioni, SVP of creative direction called it a “fluid revisitation” and noted the tension between the traditionally feminine (soft tones, silky fabrics, and sheer elements) versus stereotypically masculine (strong, structured suiting.) Ok! Back to the cast. Among those who walked were Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon, Law Roach (don’t mention the ‘r’ word!), DJ Khaled, Naomi Campbell, Gottmik, and Violet Chachki, among many others. Meanwhile, cheering them on front row were the likes of Demi Lovato, Bella Thorne, Charles Melton, Suki Waterhouse, Lucien Laviscount, Tiffany Haddish, Camila Morrone, and Christine Quinn.

PS. Speaking of Roach—fashion fans were happy to see on Twitter that he confirmed he will never “break up” with longtime client, Zendaya. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” he added.

So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

British Vogue unveils new cover stars: Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve And Precious Lee

April is looking bright! British Vogue enlisted shining stars and the runway’s hardest working Paloma Elsesser, Jill Kortleve, and Precious Lee for a cover, fashion story, and feature about how they’re paving the way and opening doors for all kinds of emerging supermodels. “From catwalks to campaigns, for designers such as Donatella Versace and Marc Jacobs, they have become the go-to faces when it comes to resonating with modern women the world over,” editor in chief Edward Enninful said of the trio. Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a series of fashion portraits, Elsesser, Kortleve, and Lee also spoke to writer Janelle Okwodu about representation and this moment of time. In the words of Lee:“How often do girls see a [US] size 16 brown, chocolate girl jumping through the air on a Vogue cover or being called a supermodel? None of us aspired to a title [per se], but inspiring others on this level is powerful.” Here, here! Read the full feature here.

Candice Swanepoel is back in the spotlight for SCHUTZ

Candice Swanepoel has reprised her role as campaign star for SCHUTZ. The South African supermodel is appearing in the Spring Summer ’23 ads for the Brazilian brand, showcasing new silhouettes and bestsellers. This time around, the focus is on vibrant tones, fun textures, and modern silhouettes for the warmer months—from braided leather sandals for your next vacay to platforms for destination weddings coming your way. The campaign was shot by Luigi and Iango and the styles of the season are available to snap up online and in stores now.

All eyes on Pucci!

Camille Miceli’s debut runway offering for Emilio Pucci will be unveiled in Florence on May 4. While the chic designer has been in situ as artistic director since September 2021, this summer collection (Initials E.P.) reveal will be the second time the fashion world will be treated to one of the designer’s “experiences” concepts she pitched for the luxury Italian brand. (Her April 2022 collection was revealed over a two-day ski weekend with influencers and press.) The venue for the show is under wraps still, but the collection and show format are reportedly a love letter to the roots of the label—as teased by an archival image featuring models atop Palazzo Pucci in 1967. Mark your cals for May 4.

