SCHUTZ x Elsewhere Join Forces To Launch The Fall 2023 Collection

by Freya Drohan
SCHUTZ had music on the mind for Fall ’23, enlisting global chart-topper Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana bop for its campaign theme song. Taking a leaf out of the South Korean producer’s book, the brand hosted a party during NYFW to celebrate, in collaboration with Brooklyn music venue Elsewhere, bringing a whole host of DJs together for a night of fashion-meets-music.

Among the tastemakers, DJs, editors, influencers, and style stars who were spotted at the SCHUTZ Takeover By Elsewhere event were Andir Dorfman, Arielle Raycene, DJ Odalys, Luisa Villafane, Marissa Ren, Yaya Dacosta, Lilly Sisto, Kellie Brown, Copelyn Bengel, and many more—all in the latest styles from the beloved footwear brand, mais oui. 

Peek inside the bash, below:

Images: BFA

