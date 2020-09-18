Editor’s Pick: Max Mara Teddy Bear Bag

What: Max Mara’s impossibly cuddly Teddy Bear Bag; a spacious tote in a blend of faux wool and alpaca fur with leather handles. A veritable hug, but in accessory format!

Who: Italian luxury label Max Mara is known and adored for its sumptuous coats, but its handbag offering is equally as chic—as evidenced by this practical but luxurious style.

Why: This textured bag is a nod to one of Max Mara’s most iconic designs, the Teddy Bear Coat, which was introduced by the label back in the 1980s. Max Mara reintroduced the famed coat in recent years (no doubt adding to the global popularity of the style) much to the delight of fashion fans. Now, you can enjoy the signature fabric in an all new way.

How much: $1,350.

Where: maxmara.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.