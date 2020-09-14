It Isn’t Fashion Week Without The Daily Front Row

Fashion Week in New York is quite different this season, but one thing New Yorkers can count on is a print edition of The Daily. In our latest issue, we stroll down memory lane with Tommy Hilfiger, who is celebrating 35 years in business this year. Tommy tells us how he launched the brand, what put them on the map, and reveals whether or not he’ll ever retire. Fashion insiders like Anna Wintour, Winnie Harlow, and Jim Moore also share with us what they love about Tommy.

We also talk to industry leaders Gary Wassner, and IMG’s Leslie Russo and Ivan Bart about this very different week. So, what’s in store? Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia of Oscar de la Renta and Monse share how they put their collections together during quarantine, Rebecca Minkoff looks back on 15 years in business, and Zadig & Voltaire’s Cecilia Bönström tells us how she got through lockdown. Plus! We celebrate our beloved New York City with love notes from Anna Sui, Prabal Gurung, Grace Atwood, Jason Wu, Todd Snyder, Coco Bassey, and more!

Read The Daily here!

