What: Call off the wardrobe staple search—Everlane has the daywear dressing category sewn up. The popular brand has just launched Everlane Editions: Dressed up Daywear; the first capsule collection designed by chief creative officer Mathilde Mader (more on that in a minute) and not only is the assortment perfect for everyday wear for modern multi-hyphenates on the go, it’s also comprised of sustainable and lower impact fabrics too.

Who: Mathilde Mader brings to the table her taste and sensibility honed at brands such as Sonia Rykiel, Marni, Mulberry, By Malene Birger, and with Kim Jones at his namesake brand. As such, every piece in the new capsule bears her leaning towards minimalist elegance and quiet polish with panache.

Why: Hello! When are we not looking for more tailored classics, that are both responsibly made/sourced and not a frightful financial assault on our checking account?! These timeless pieces are made to last and we can envision infinite ways to incorporate them into our rotation day after day. See what we mean, below…

Where: everlane.com

How much: from $68

