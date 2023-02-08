Time For A Tipple? On The Rocks Is The Official Cocktail OF NYFW

And so it begins! As the shows kick off this week, don’t forget to have a little fun. OTR™ – On The Rocks – is “The Official Cocktails of New York Fashion Week (NYFW: The Shows)” and will be pouring premium cocktails for the world’s top fashion designers, celebrities, creatives, and influential trendsetters throughout the week.
On a journey to transcend pre-mixed expectations, OTR™Premium Cocktails is popping up in new and unexpected places this year, starting with NYFW. Just like a classic LBD, a classic cocktail is always in style! Held in SoHo’s Spring Studios, The OTR™ Cocktail Lounge will be the exclusive place where Fashion Week attendees can go to enjoy an OTR™ cocktail before or after NYFW: The Shows.
The OTR™ Cocktail Lounge will be open to ticketed guests on the sixth floor of Spring Studios from February 11–15, 2023.
See you there!
