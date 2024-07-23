Editor’s Pick: 9dcc’s Collection 01 Hats

What: Fashion brand 9dcc has just launched its debut collection, aptly named Collection 01—and it’s filled with a variety of sharp hats. The streetwear label’s launch includes a range of tonal baseball caps and bucket hats, all crafted from luxe satin and leather.

Who: gmoney founded 9dcc to merge his passions for design and NFTs. Each of his digital-focused label’s pieces includes an NFC chip, for authenticity allowing shoppers to connect with the brand’s wider community online. The chips’ technology lets customers access news regarding new product launches, as well as both digital and in-person experiences.

Why: 9dcc’s new hat range is a major upgrade from your standard headwear. The brand’s staple structured baseball caps come in various iterations, including an acrylic-wool blend, satin, and a version crafted from smooth leather (which can currently be ordered on its site). Meanwhile, its nylon bucket hat is practically waterproof while remaining sharply toned with blue, black, yellow, and deep green colorways. Each piece brings a luxe upgrade to versatile headwear styles, owed to their high-quality materials, tonal color palettes, and technological advancements connected to 9dcc’s NFC chips. What’s not to love?

How much: $125 to $350

Where: 9dcc.xyz.

All images: Courtesy of 9dcc

