Editor’s Pick: Fab Fendi Favorites To Shop At Rue La La

What: An impressive clique of Fendi totes—from shearling-lined to leather minis!—brought to you at a temptingly pocket-friendly rate all on an easy-to-use, one-click site. Whether you’re a fan of an oversized carryall or a sucker for the house’s classic baguette item (they’ve got both!), you’re in for a treat with this array.

Who: Rue La La, AKA the online shopping destination beloved for its always-stocked stash of best-selling designer goods, home decor, travel experiences and uber convincing discounts. Citing the likes of Chanel, Jimmy Choo, Fendi, Balenciaga, Valentino, Prada, and more on its tip sheet, there’s no reason to buy full price ever again!

Why: With prices up to 70% off (and new sales added on the daily!), luxury fashion doesn’t have to be a hard catch—and Rue La La makes it easier than ever. If we could offer any advice, it’d be that you might want to sprint—styles are evidently hot for the taking.

Where: ruelala.com

How much: From $889.99 – $2,969.99

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.