Daily News: KKW Flaunts It For Balenciaga, Guess’ New J.Lo-inspired Collection, Bergdorf Goodman Gets An Artsy Makeover, Burberry’s Latest Campaign, And More!

Kim Kardashian West takes the spotlight in Balenciaga’s latest campaign

Being the Balenciaga muse and longtime friend of its creative director, Demna, that she is, it makes sense that Kim Kardashian West has taken a front seat in the house’s latest campaign. Shot by Stef Mitchell, the campaign features Kardashian-West and other inner-circle Balenciaga protagonists—Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert, among others. KKW can be found lounging at home in her Calabasas abode showing off what’s become her uniform as of late: a black catsuit, leopard print fur coat, and the brand’s signature Knife boots. Peep the campaign below—as if you haven’t seen it all over your feeds already!

Guess, Universal Pictures, and J-Lo celebrate V-Day with new capsule

It’s officially romcom season! In celebration of the Marry Me premiere on February 11, Guess has tapped Universal Pictures and household name star Jennifer Lopez for a J-Lo-inspired capsule. The multi-piece offering, which was inspired by her character’s wardrobe throughout the film, is comprised of a wool peacoat, silk blouses, elegant matching sets, and no shortage of bridal-ready white. Dressed by director Kat Coiro and costume designer Caroline Duncan, Lopez’s on-screen style is reminiscent of her actual career—and she can even be found shooting a Guess ad in the film. Get a sneak peek below and shop the capsule right here!

Burberry’s Spring Summer 2022 campaign is meant to make you feel all the feels

Lensed by photographer duo Mert and Marcus, as well as Chris Rhodes, Burberry’s Spring Summer campaign is a nod to self-expression and youthful energy. In showcasing the latest mens and womenswear, Burberry creative director Ricardo Tisci said he wanted to explore the idea of identity—what it means to be masculine, feminine, and everything in between—while also keeping the house’s codes of timeless class and duality top of mind. “As we come out of lockdowns around the world, I wanted this campaign to make people feel something, free to feel youthful and alive again,” Tisci said. Hero pieces include leather vests, suggestive cutout layering pieces, animal-inspired accessories, and mix-and-match fabrics that elicit feelings of freedom, strength, and unabashed confidence.

Bergdorf Goodman gets a colorful makeover to benefit Free Arts NYC

Opening its candyland doors this Thursday, the latest art installation to hit Bergdorf Goodman is dubbed, Obsessions & Confessions. The luxury department store enlisted New York-based pop artist Kristin Simmons to take on the interactive project, which will host dozens of splashy artworks, vintage toys, and arcade games on display. Think: gumball and crane machines with real prizes! The mood-boosting exhibit, currently spanning most of the NYC retailer’s seventh floor, is meant to be reminiscent of glitter, creativity, and all things fun while shedding light on themes of wasteful materiality and modern consumerism. The exhibit will also see the sale of Simmons’ pieces, with all donations going towards Free Arts NYC; the nonprofit devoted to underserved city youth. A less-innocent Swarovski-adorned candy machine stuffed with liquor and Botox vials is just one item up for grabs. “Art is something everyone should be able to experience no matter who or where you are,” Simmons said in a release. The exhibit will be open to the public at no cost, and will enjoy its stay until March 20.

Ugg kicks off Black History Month with Denim Tears

Perhaps the tiniest capsule of the year, Ugg has teamed up with Denim Tears for a short-but-sweet footwear capsule in honor of Black History Month. The two-piece capsule, which drops today in celebration, was brought to life by Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory and his Black Seminole heritage. The result? Signature Ugg designs—the Classic and Tasman styles—reimagined with Semionle-inspired stitching and colors, and named after Emory-directed short film Onia. As part of the collaboration, the duo will be donating a check to New Orleans’ Backstreet Cultural Museum, in efforts to rebuild following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, as well as Guardians Institute for their continued support of youth development and emphasis on cultural preservation. Though launching on the first day of Black History Month, Emory made clear that no single month is enough to abbreviate his culture—or any, for that matter—and hopes that the moccasins inspire story-telling and celebration of Black and Native American cultures for years to come. The styles retail for $500 and $475 respectively, and can be found on Denim Tears.

