Editor’s Pick: Everlane Does Suiting Now! And It’s Katie Holmes-approved!

What: Everlane’s Modern Wardrobe capsule collection has entered the chat. The retailer, known and beloved for its hard working closet staples that stand the test of time, has launched three items that are crucial for whatever’s on your daily agenda. Meet the ’80s Blazer, Gathered Drape Trench, and Way High Drape Pants. This trio knows how to get a deal over the line!

Who: Everlane is sometimes referred to as the American clothing company who hacked your wardrobe. Founded on the premise of keeping the pricing of your clothing transparent, the brand focuses more on timelessness than trends—an ethos that has won over everyone from the modern day man on the street to mega stars like Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle.

Why: There’s arguably no celebrity whose day-to-day street style has had more of a Renaissance than actress Katie Holmes. Indeed, over the last few years it’s hard to count how many new cult classics she’s put on the map. So when we saw her take to the pavement in the Everlane’s new line of tailored classics (the offering also comes in black and camel!) we knew we had to get involved. Furthermore, these foundational pieces are designed to intermingle with items you already own, while also being derived from eco-friendly and biodegradable plant-based Tencel.

Where: everlane.com/modernessentials

How much: from $118

