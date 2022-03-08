Daily News: A IWD Charitable Closet Sale Not To Miss, Eve Jobs In The Spotlight, Dior Reopens 30 Montaigne, Elsa Hosk’s New Campaign, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve signs to DNA

There’s a new Jobs in town! Eve Jobs, the 23-year-old daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve, announced to the world that she is now being represented by DNA Model Management through an Instagram selfie. Jobs made her runway debut last Paris Fashion Week, when she walked the Coperni Spring 2022 show in September. She had also dabbled in modeling back in 2022 when she was featured in a Glossier holiday ad campaign alongside Sydney Sweeney and Naomi Smalls. Watch this space and this face.

Elsa Hosk Stars in new DL1961 campaign

Off-duty model style? Allow DL1961 to show you how. The brand has just released its Spring ‘22 campaign, featuring supermodel Elsa Hosk. Shot by Katie Mccurdy in LA, the campaign highlights the collection of reimagined ‘80s and ‘90s hits in the form of relaxed silhouettes, dreamy pastel hues, and matching sets. All the garments are crafted in signature natural stone washes and seamed denim while still keeping sustainability at their core. The collection includes brand new styles like the Isabel Wide-Leg, the Hepburn Tapered, the Emilie Overall, and the Emilie Short—which Hosk pulls off effortlessly. “It’s undeniable why Elsa is a supermodel, a status reinforced the moment she steps in front of the camera,” says Sarah Ahmed, co-founder and chief creative officer. “But that’s not the most striking thing about her. It is behind the scenes where Elsa’s beauty is truly revealed. She is a pleasure to work with at every step of the way.” The Spring 2022 women’s collection is now available in sizes 23-34 at a price range of $69-$249 on www.dl1961.com.

Dior reopens its doors at 30 Montaigne

After two years of restorations and renovations under architect Peter Marino, Dior will reopen its boutique at its iconic Parisian address” 30 Avenue Montaigne. Fans of the maison can now take a look inside the building, where the Dior empire was first built. 30 Montaigne will serve as a couture hub for the French brand, think of it as a flagship, a haute couture salon, haute couture atelier, and high jewelry atelier all in one. The building will also serve as a gallery celebrating Christian Dior himself alongside the designers that followed in his footsteps: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri. There will even be a Dior café (imagine the Instagram moments!), a restaurant, a garden full of apple trees and roses, and the opulent La Suite Dior, a private set of apartments nestled between the shops. Chez Dior…talk about luxury!

Burton Announces Collaboration with the Late Virgil Abloh

Burton has announced its second collaboration with renowned artist, designer, and industry giant, the late Virgil Abloh. Created over the two years before the designer’s death, the latest Burton c/o Virgil Abloh™ collection will debut in a two-part format. The first half consists of 10 exclusive boards that will be digitally auctioned on March 15, with proceeds going to the Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund. This will be followed by a limited-edition collection of snowboards, boots, and bindings that will be available for purchase on Burton.com on March 22. The limited edition Burton c/o Virgil Abloh™ ‘Manifesto’ snowboards will go up for auction for 48-hours, where bids will start at $1,977.00 (a nod to 1977, the year Burton was founded). “It was very important to Virgil that his next collaboration with Burton stand for something, that it share a larger message, so he created a manifesto to guide the collection,” said Adrian Josef Margelist, chief creative officer at Burton. “Every person who worked on this project, from the snowboard designers and the project managers to the riders at the photo shoot took Virgil’s words to heart. They became our manifesto, our mantra, our motivation.”

DKNY presents DKNY MARKET in celebration of IWM

To celebrate International Women’s Month, DKNY presents DKNY MARKET, a curated lifestyle collection hosted on DKNY.com that features women-owned and women-founded businesses. The brands listed on site offer a diverse lineup of products such as pottery studio FRANCA, pet accessory brand FOUND MY ANIMAL, stationery boutique THE SOCIAL TYPE, and eco-friendly puzzle creators WERKSHOPPE. DKNY MARKET goes live today, March 8, International Women’s Day, and continues throughout the month of March, aiming to highlight dozens of women entrepreneurs throughout the month-long festivities.