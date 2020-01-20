Watch the Dior Spring 2020 Couture Show Live Right Here

The Dior Spring 2020 Couture show is happening right now in Paris, but you can watch it live from the comfort of your own home.

Since her debut collection for Dior in 2016, Maria Grazia Chiuri has been taking inspiration from, and collaborating with, prominent female artists. This collection will be no different: the legendary Judy Chicago designed the runway’s set. The show, which will be held at the Rodin Museum in Paris, will feature an “immersive” installation that will include “oversized goddess figures,” a woven catwalk, as well as 21 banners made of needlework by female students in India. Chicago’s work will be open to the public in an exhibit titled Female Devine from January 21 to 26.

Watch the runway livestream below.

