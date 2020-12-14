Vegan Leather Pants And Milk Frothers: Holiday Gift Guide With Olivia Caputo

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! This holiday gifting season at The Daily, we enlisted our favorite chicsters to tell us the presents they’re giving, receiving, or just plain swooning over. Next up: NYC-based content creator, Olivia Caputo.

Best gift I’m giving?

UGG slippers! They are pricey slippers, but I have a pair myself and they are like walking on clouds. An awesome gift for anyone!

Best gift I’m receiving this year?

I actually have NO idea! My family and friends are excellent gift-givers and never give me hints before Christmas. I wish I knew!

Best $25 and under gift?

Ninja Easy Frother—because everyone loves making specialty coffee at home!

Best gift in beauty?

Instant Eyeshadow Palette by Charlotte Tilbury. You can’t go wrong with anything Charlotte Tilbury, but this palette in particular is GORGEOUS for both everyday makeup and that signature Charlotte Tilbury GLAM.

Best gift in fashion?

Vegan. Leather. Pants. The pants of the season! My favorite pair is from 4th and Reckless (sold out) but Aritzia has a beautiful pair called the Wilfred Melina Pant.

Best gift in home?

The Aroma 360 Mini 360 SL diffuser: the best diffuser to scent your home. My boyfriend has one and I’m obsessed with it. Needless to say, I need my own and this item is very high on my own Christmas list this year!

