The Kooples Launch Blondie and David Bowie Collections

The Kooples are celebrating Blondie and David Bowie with merchandise honoring their legacy. The women’s collection includes vintage style t-shirts in black and white and a hooded cotton sweatshirt with Blondie’s album art. In menswear, the collection features touring imagery of Bowie from Ziggy Stardust’s 1972 tour shot by the legendary Mick Rock. The nine piece collection starts at $88 for the t-shirts and $185 for the Bowie graphic hoodie.

The collection is out now and available on TheKooples.com.

