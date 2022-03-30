Attention Palm Beachers and visiting jewelry enthusiasts! From April 4 to 10, jewelry and style consultancy firm The Stax Advisory is taking over Sotheby’s Royal Poinciana Plaza gallery to shine a spotlight on international female designers. In what’s destined to be the auction house’s first-ever exhibit dedicated solely to the industry’s leading female talent, clients can shop with a heart too as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mother Lovers Charity.

The offering is an assortment of over 100 covetable pieces of art-inspired fine-jewelry, custom creations, and one-of-a-kind treasures not to be missed. Think: names like Alice Cicolini, Daniela Villegas, Loren Nicole, Marlo Laz, Matturi, MING, Charlotte Chesnais, RENNA, Guita M, Loren Nicole, Nina Runsdorf, Lydia Courteille, Almasika, Anabela Chan, Sherman Field, Christina Alexiou, Carolina Bucci, and Prounis. All pieces on view at the exhibition, which is open to the public, will be available for purchase.

The Stax Advisory is the lovechild of industry vets Victoria Lampley-Berens and Laurel Pantin, and was originally born from the former’s late mother’s love of jewelry. The partnership is specifically timed to lead up to Mother’s Day, with the Mother Lovers chosen as a beneficiary thanks to its tireless work battling the maternal healthcare crisis in the US. Lampley-Berens’ late mother was also a resident of Palm Beach, making the event even more poignant to the co-founder.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with The Stax Advisory on this special female-driven showcase at

our Palm Beach gallery this Spring,” David Rothschild, private sales director of Sotheby’s Palm Beach ,said. “The women of The Stax have curated an art-inspired selection of elevated and wearable jewels, which will serve as a beautiful complement to the assortment of paintings, sculpture and design at our gallery.”

Sotheby’s Palm Beach is located at 150 Royal Poinciana Plaza, and is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10-6PM and Sunday from 11-5PM.