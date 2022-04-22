Daily News: Why Zendaya Won’t Be At The Met Gala, A Boujee Burberry House Party, Victoria’s Secret Hires First Male Model, Plus! Earth Day Fun From Gabriela Hearst and La Ligne!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

All the deets and faces from Burberry’s star-studded Beverly Hills bash

To celebrate its signature crossbody Lola bag, Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci and his fashion family partied the night away at a private 90210 residence. Guests enjoyed dance floors and loungey spots to chit-chat in—all transformed via projections to match the house’s trademarked check print—as well as live music. Among those on the invite list were the likes of Madonna and daughter Lola Leon, Irina Shayk, Anitta, Benny Blanco, the Bloom Twins, Lori Harvey, Tinashe, Stella Maxwell, and many more. Even Hollywood royalty like Christina Ricci, Laura Harrier, and Sarah Paulson were in attendance, plus music world stars like Honey Dijon, Kitty Cash, and Erykah Badu. Their commonality? Everyone carried the Lola bag, mais oui. See the night’s style, below.

Zendaya announces another Met Gala absence

Duty calls! Marking the third year in a row, Zendaya has revealed she will not be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala. The starlet said that, instead of dropping jaws with another one of her red carpet stunners, she will be on set filming. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies,” she told Extra. To console heartbroken fans (some of whom are requesting a gala reschedule following the news), the actress reassured that she’ll make up for the lost style moment with other outfit opportunities. In years passed, she’s worn the likes of Versace, Michael Kors, Fausto Puglis, and Tommy Hilfiger, and her absence will definitely be felt. The first Monday in May is approaching—prepare yourselves!

Victoria’s Secret brings first male model aboard

The lingerie giant has expanded its coterie to include its first-ever male model. The new hire, super stud Darren Barnet, was enlisted to front the brand’s new athleisure line. The actor, whose familiar visage is thanks to his headlining role in Netflix series Never Have I Ever, will be the face of the line’s collection of gender-free activewear, loungewear, and streetwear. The move comes as the company, which historically has aimed its inventory at females only, continues on with its inclusivity-focused rebranding efforts—which now, more than ever before, means making men part of the discussion. Along with inclusive fashion, the campaign also touts the importance of mental health. “I know how it feels to not fit in, and how important it is to feel supported and accepted for who you are,” Barnet said in a statement. As part of the ambassadorial partnership, Barnet will also participate in a variety of activations intent on fostering positive mental health, empowering young customers, and making the Victoria’s Secret enterprise one for all to enjoy.

Gabriela Hearst appeals to sustainable maximalists with accessories capsule

Every day is Earth Day for Gabriela Hearst. The eco conscious designer has partnered with Bolivian artisans and nonprofit Madres & Artesanas Tex for hand-crocheted iterations of her eponymous label’s Nina and Demi bags. Just released, the colorful carryall collection features four different crocheted patterns—Fire, Neutral, Phoenix, and Mineral—all of which were inspired by the Chloé designer’s own sketches. Not only does the collection nod to Hearst’s commitment to sustainable fashion, but it also serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment to female empowerment, as the nonprofit lends its support to Bolivian artisans and their production of handmade fabrics. The limited edition Nina and its smaller duplicate, which retail for $3,900 and $4,500 respectively, are available for purchase exclusively at the designer’s flagship stores in New York and London, as well as online by inquiry.

La Ligne taps Alyssa Miller

The La Ligne crew has teamed up with vintage authority and close friend Alyssa Miller for an exclusive Earth Day release. The item in question is an upcycled midi skirt, which flaunts an A-line cut and patchwork detailing, stitched with the NYC essentials label’s leftover fabrics and FABSCRAP’s deadstock denim. Made locally in the label’s home city, the skirt had a niche inspiration board: an image of Joan Didion’s walking the beach with her husband and daughter, and Miller’s favorite vintage leather jacket. The design team evidently hit the nail on the head, as the finished product reminisces the literary’s patchwork closet item while also keeping a vintage feel and the label’s famous stripe motif (visible only upon peeking at the interior lining) center stage. As an Earth Day treat, the price tag of $395 will even include the a copy of “Imagine It! A handbook for a happier planet”, written by Laurie David and Heather Reisman, when shipped. Snatch one up for yourself, either in stores or online.

Blake Lively gets bubbly with her latest entrepreneurial adventure

Actress and entrepreneur Blake Lively has launched the first-ever video campaign for her non-alcoholic beverage company, Betty Buzz. The video features Lively crafting up a Betty Buzz cocktail, revealing the single principle that inspired her foray into the business in the first place: bubbles… and lots of them. The company, which was first envisioned three years ago and announced last September, boasts clean ingredients that can be enjoyed by anyone in the family—another must for the mama of three. Made with real fruit, nothing artificial, and, of course, enough bubbles for your liking, the bev come in five flavors: Tonic Water, Sparking Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer. Is your mouth watering yet? Shop the Betty Buzz portfolio online, order on GoPuff, or take a trip to one of its 5,000 distributors, and thank us later! See the campaign below.

Baccarat makes donation to onePULSE in the name of (LGBTQ+) love

Baccarat recently joined the Gay Polo League for its international tournament as a headlining sponsor, and made a hefty donation to the onePULSE Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ+ community. The donation—totaling $25,000—was yet another one of the crystal purveyor’s social efforts aimed at communities that need it most. As for the event, a global crowd of athletes, spectators, and sponsors came together to promote and support the LGBTQ+ community—and some friendly polo competition, of course. For Baccarat CEO Jim Shreve, the partnership was a testament to what both brands stand for. “As a member of the LGBTQ+ community first and foremost, and leader of a company with so much history, nothing gives me more pleasure to contribute to their mission and help build their foundation, and to align our brand with positive change for that community.” The weekend’s donations rang up to more than $125,000. Brava!

