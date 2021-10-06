Fashion Month Obsession: ‘Wintourdrobe’ Documents All Of Anna Wintour’s Front Row ‘Fits

An Instagram account is doing the digging so you don’t have to—the feed ‘Wintourdrobe’ has amassed almost 40,000 followers thanks to its owner’s diligent research into what, and who, editrix Anna Wintour is wearing.

Teamed with witty captions and a healthy dose of fashion history, the account investigates how recent runway looks are adapted by designers for the First Lady of Condé Nast to wear. And with outfits spanning back to the early 1990s, it makes for a double tap-worthy rabbit hole of niche fashion content.

As the account grows in popularity, users have even been submitting pictures of Wintour from around New York City and Europe as she takes on the return to physical shows in flawless style. From sipping coffee in Chanel to proof that she does in fact re-wear pieces from her enviable closet, say hello to your new favorite feed…

Tea break in tweed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Cartoon chic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Fashion’s secret gaming enthusiast?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Friends in high places

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Nineties Forever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Queen of custom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

What goes around comes around…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Seeing double

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WINTOURDROBE (@wintourdrobe)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.