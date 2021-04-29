Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Valentino Beauty is coming

Your prayers to the makeup Gods have been answered—Valentino Beauty is incoming! Designer by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, it’s destined to be all about “uniqueness, extravaganza, and experimentation.” First and foremost, the line will debut with an impressive 50 foundation shades, 40 lipstick shades in refillable cases, and various “multi-use, multi-finish products” that allow for freedom of expression. The collection will be unveiled on May 31 and will be launched globally in August. We can’t wait to see the packaging!

Let Maeve Reilly dress you

Superstylist Maeve Reilly has helped turn Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, and the D’Amelio sisters and into bona fide style stars—and now you can take a page from her playbook. The L.A.-based fashion pro has teamed up with Wishi, the one-on-one personal styling platform co-founded by Karla Welch. From 12PM today, clients can book a ‘Wishi Mini’ session with Reilly for $40 (two style boards, 1:1 chat, a personalized style mood board, two revisions, style and beauty advice) or a ‘Wishi Major’ for $90 (five moodboards/revisions for a total style refresh, closet clean out, or image overhaul.) Download the Wishi App or visit Wishi.me for more deets.

Prabal Gurung teams up with Etsy

Prabal Gurung—responsible for VP Kamala Harris’ beautiful peach suit last night—just launched his bridal range, and now the designer is helping you curate you home. The New York-based talent has been named as the first participant in Etsy’s 2021 Creator Collaboration program. The initiative connects brands and industry figures with talented Etsy sellers in order to co-create one-of-a-kind items. Gurung’s limited-edition home decor offering incorporates items from 12 indie stores, all inspired by his life as a global nomad. Take a peek, and prepare your wishlist, below.

Tiffany & Co. introduces mens engagement rings

Times, they are a changing. Tiffany & Co. has created an engagement ring collection designed with men in mind—a first in its 180-year history. The reveal is made this weekend exclusively in WSJ. Magazine. According to a release from the publication, the Charles Tiffany Setting is a collection of solitaire men’s rings with sizable round-brilliant and emerald-cut diamonds measuring up to 4.3 carats. You can read more in the mag when it lands on newsstands on Saturday, May 1.

Shop for a cause at the first-ever Madison Avenue Block Party

Here’s a date for your diaries: next Thursday May 6 from 3-6PM, female founders are joining together for the first-ever Madison Avenue Block Party, which will benefit the Central Park Conservancy Women’s Committee and the shelter and critical services provider Win. Participating stores along the famed shopping street—think: Bandier, LoveShackFancy, Veronica Beard, La Ligne, Lingua Franca, and more—will donate 10% of proceeds to these organizations. The initiative will see activations in store, visits from the designers, and refreshments provided for patrons. Happy shopping!

The Madewell app is here

In music to the ears of Madewell fans, the brand is now easier to shop than ever thanks to the arrival of its app. The app has the popular Insider’s program users top of mind, with a loyalty program, in-app perks, early access, exclusive offers, intel on local events, and, of course, mobile ordering. Time to stock up on some summer staples!

Bleach London to land stateside

It’s East London meets West Coast—Bleach London is opening a salon in L.A. and launching its collection of at-home dyes via an all-new web platform for U.S. shoppers. The cult brand’s arrival to La La Land comes after it sold one at-home bleach kit every 15 seconds (!) during lockdown last year. The female-founded company, which counts Georgia May Jagger as an early investor, is currently hiring for positions at its new location. Hmmm…do we want to go peach or pink for the season?

