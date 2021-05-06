Social Media’s Top Model Siew Pui Yi’s Cosmetic Brand ‘MSPUIYI COSMETICS’ Becomes a Huge Hit Among the Masses

Multitasking is an art that very few individuals can hold their mastery at. After making an incredible career in modelling and captivating everyone’s attention on social media, Malaysian model Siew Pui Yi is now making waves for her cosmetic brand named ‘MSPUIYI COSMETICS’. The new cosmetic brand launched by the model is one-of-a-kind and has a wild and raunchy side to it. Currently, it has launched nine shades of lip matte and six shades of lip gloss.

The main aim of the cosmetic brand is to produce an array of cosmetic products by the end of 2021. Sharing her excitement about the upcoming launch of her products, Siew Pui Yi said, “I wasn’t planning to share it, but I can’t contain my excitement now. Our upcoming launch will be of 12 live colour pallets. Our strategy to launch the brand’s product will go one after the other. Like first we launched lip matte, and the next one in line will be the products with regards to the eye makeup.” As far as the popularity of Siew Pui Yi goes on social media, the brand has already managed to garner the attention of many people. The brand page on Instagram ‘mspuiyicosmetics’ is already inching towards 25K followers in a time of fewer than three months. Ever since the products were made available, they got sold out within a week. “The response has been phenomenal, and I feel grateful that my fans have shown immense love to these products”, said Siew Pui Yi. The sensational model who is known for her bold pictures on social media is now mastering herself as an entrepreneur. Beginning her journey at an age of 15 with photoshoots, lingerie shoots, music videos and ads, Siew Pui Yi has carved her name as one of the highest-paid social media influencers of Asia in today’s time. Earlier the model has won the International Asia Wang Hong Award in Shanghai, China as Asia’s top influencer. With her foray into the cosmetic line, Siew Pui Yi has proved that she is here to slay and stay.

