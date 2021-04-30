Daily News: Saks’ New Initiative, ACME To Reopen, A Sample Sale Not To Miss, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Saks launches mental health awareness month campaign

Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled a multifaceted initiative to build upon its mission of making mental health a priority. Firstly, an interactive mental health activation will be hosted at the Fifth Avenue flagship from now through May 11. Customers can visit an Intention Garden on the second floor of the store, write their intention on a wooden stake and plant it in the garden. Additionally, visitors are invited to write a postcard to someone who has supported their mental health journey. Completed postcards will be stamped and mailed by Saks. The initiative will also unfold digitally, sharing mental health resources and experts’ tips on how to promote positive mental wellbeing. You can follow Saks on Instagram for more.

Givenchy unveil new wishlist-worthy bag

If you catch us drooling, it’s perhaps because Givenchy’s new signature bag, 4G, just dropped today. And it’s as good as arm candy gets. Hot from Matthew M. Williams’ pre-Fall collection, the slick monogram was achieved through high-frequency debossing on leather and boasts the house’s covetable new G-link chain. The bag is available in an array of colors, including a snake-printed leather in white and green. Hubba hubba!

Retrofête’s IG/in-person sample sale is back

New York City is set to fully reopen for July 1…and do you know what you need? A party frock to match the mood! Luckily, Retrofête, our tried-and-true port of call when it comes to sequin minis, flirty gowns, and luxe denim is hosting a sample sale with up to 80% off (!) retail prices. Here’s the suss: shoppers can visit the brand’s physical showroom (231 W 29 St, Room 401) from May 12-14, no appointment required. Alternatively, you can book in for a 30-minute one-on-one experience from May 12-16. For the latter, which takes place on Instagram, see here.

ACME reopens next week

It’s one of the hardest doors to get past in town—not to mention a singles hotspot so popular that it inspired the name of the podcast “We Met At ACME.” Thus, there’s many folks who’ll be happy to hear that ACME will officially reopen on May 6, according to Guest of a Guest. The bi-level bar and restaurant will also debut its new outdoor seating and show off some renovations. See you there…if we can get in!

